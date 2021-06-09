Agong to chair Conference of Rulers meeting next Wednesday

The Palace issued a statement saying that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will discuss with the Malay rulers to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the country’s state of Emergency. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — After meeting several political leaders including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is expected to chair a Conference of Rulers meeting next Wednesday (June 16).

“This special meeting with Malay ruler related to the efforts of combating the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and its implementation during the period of emergency,” said the statement.

