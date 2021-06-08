Report: Senior citizens demanding to choose Covid-19 vaccine brand in Shah Alam slows down process; Khairy says can’t choose even if appointment rescheduled

Khairy advised those who already have appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination to not reject receiving their jabs due to a preference for other brands. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Covid-19 vaccination process at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor was slowed down by several senior citizens who wanted to choose the brand of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to them, a report has said.

National daily The Star cited a spokesman of the vaccination dispensing centre (PPV) at this location as saying that several persons who showed up for their appointments had refused to take the jab, as they did not want the Covid-19 vaccine they would be getting and wanted other brands.

“We were shocked because they had signed up and were given their slots.

“This is very sad because in these tough times, people should prioritise their own health first,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

While those who refused the Covid-19 vaccine jabs would be placed back into the system and will be given new dates for their vaccination appointments, the spokesman was reported as saying they are not guaranteed their preferred Covid-19 vaccine brand at their next appointment and that it only results in delays.

“The back-and-forth they created has delayed things.

“People should realise that during this pandemic, any available vaccine is the best for now and they won’t be able to travel if they’re not healthy,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Separately, The Star reported the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme’s Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as advising those who already have appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination to not reject receiving their jabs due to their preference of other brands.

“We will reschedule their appointments, but we have to tell them that even if you reschedule, you cannot choose the vaccine,” he was quoted as saying.



