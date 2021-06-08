In Seremban, nurse loses RM94,000 in Macau scam

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the victim claimed she received a call on her mobile phone, informing her that she had tax arrears amounting to RM38,600 on a company registered under her name. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 8 — A 31-year-old nurse lost RM94,000 to a Macau scam syndicate disguised as an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officer last Saturday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the victim claimed she received a call on her mobile phone, informing her that she had tax arrears amounting to RM38,600 on a company registered under her name.

“The victim denied it, but her call was connected to the ‘Kuantan contingent police headquarters’ to make an online police report.

“The victim spoke to a police officer with the rank of ACP, and she was asked to install MyBNM application on her phone,” he said in a statement tonight.

Aidi Sham said the nurse was then instructed by the officer to enter her name and identity card details into the application for security purposes so that her savings account would not be deducted.

However, the victim checked one of her savings accounts and found that 11 money transfer transactions amounting to RM94,000 were made to several unknown bank accounts.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama