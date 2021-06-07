Report agencies acting unprofessionally in enforcing ‘total lockdown’, hotelier group tells members

A general view of hotels lining Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association has urged its members to lodge complaints with the authorities if they encounter problems when dealing with government enforcement agencies.

Its national deputy president Sri Ganesh Michiel said the association has received negative feedback from hotel operators facing difficulties when being asked to close their operations by the enforcement agencies, which he alleged were ignorant of standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed for the “total lockdown”.

“These agencies do not respect the Permission for Operating that has been issued by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac)

“The last minute announcement of the changes that regulates permission to operate has elicited negative responses, and has disrupted the smooth operation of the hotel Industry as well as pressuring operators,” he said in a statement.

Sri Ganesh said the government bodies including the National Security Council, Miti, Motac, the police, and local authorities need to put in the effort to ensure the smooth implementation of the full-scale movement control order (MCO)

“They must have a high level of knowledge in the SOPs to ensure smooth operations for the hotel and accommodation industry, which is under the list of Essential Services during the enforcement of the full MCO,” he said.

Yesterday Motac said applications of operating permission letters for hotel premises permitted to open must be made via the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System 3.0 managed by Miti, starting on June 6 until June 14. The movement permission letter previously issued by Motac expired on Saturday (June 5).