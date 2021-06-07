Home-based teaching and learning not only limited to online learning, says education minister

Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said that to support the implementation of the PdPR, the Education Ministry has also introduced several educational television channels, including DidikTV which has received good feedback from parents and students. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KLUANG, June 7 — The implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) not only covers online learning, but also manual teaching aids, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the manual teaching aids could be prepared as suited to teachers and students of a school, after taking into account their constraints.

“The PdPR method can be implemented through various approaches, such as preparing manual teaching materials that will be delivered to students or collected by parents at schools. It’s not just online.

“We are aware that some schools or students in rural areas do not have access to the internet, so other alternatives should be used,” he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of laptops to 71 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Felda Kahang Timur, here, today.

Radzi said that to support the implementation of the PdPR, the Education Ministry has also introduced several educational television channels, including DidikTV which has received good feedback from parents and students.

On today’s event, Radzi said from the total 417 Form Three students screened, 71 of them who were from the B40 group were selected to receive a laptop and a free 15GB Internet data pass for a year.

Meanwhile, Hashim Ahmad, 54, said the provision of such assistance would definitely help his son Mohd Syafiq Haiqal to increase his focus during the PdPR sessions.

“Previously, it was a bit difficult for him as he only used a mobile phone, causing him to be less focused. Therefore, I am very grateful for the government’s aid,” he said.

Housewife Norina Bohari, 39, expressed her gratitude to the government because her son was selected as one of the recipients.

“My husband only works at a sawmill and we cannot afford to buy a laptop for my son,” she said. — Bernama