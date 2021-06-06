Sarawak to start administering AstraZeneca vaccine from tomorrow

A vial labelled ‘AstraZeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine’ and a broken syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. ― Reuters pic

KUCHING, June 6 — The distribution of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, for those who have booked an appointment voluntarily or ‘opt-in’ in Sarawak, will commence tomorrow until the end of July.

A check by Bernama at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here, which is one of the vaccination centres (PPVs) for AstraZeneca vaccine in the state, found that preparations were being made by volunteers.

This includes arranging chairs and installing signboards to facilitate the public tomorrow.

Apart from BCCK, another PPV for AstraZeneca vaccine will be opened at the National Youth Skills Centre in Miri.

On May 26, one million slots for the second round of AstraZeneca vaccine appointment bookings, for Malaysians under the age of 60, were filled within 90 minutes.

Following the overwhelming public response to the vaccine, the government, on May 27, restored the vaccine to the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme’s mainstream vaccine list.

Previously, the decision to implement the voluntary or ‘opt-in’ method was made after seeing reluctance among the community to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to reports linking it to cases of blood clots. — Bernama