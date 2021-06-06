Police probing allegations Kedah MB flouted MCO 3.0 SOP

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Setar September 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 6 — Police will conduct an investigation into allegations that Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor flouted movement control order 3.0 standard operating procedures (SOP) by test driving a car at a vehicle sales and exhibition centre at Autocity Juru here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the investigation is being conducted in accordance with Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Infectious Areas) Regulations 2021.

“The police will call everyone involved, including the mentri besar,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the social media community was abuzz following the spread of photos and videos showing an individual believed to be Muhammad Sanusi test driving a car, while the country is now under total lockdown (MCO 3.0) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Under the SOP, vehicle sales and exhibition centres are not allowed to operate.

The MCO 3.0 is from June 1 to 14. — Bernama