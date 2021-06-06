PKR to announce new date for national congress, says Saifuddin Nasution

PKR secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference at the party’s HQ in Petaling Jaya May 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will announce a new date to continue its 2020 Annual National Congress, which was postponed following an instruction by the National Security Council (MKN).

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said although the party had exceeded the 18-month postponement period, it would comply with the latest instructions from the MKN and the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“The congress was supposed to be held in December last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. The postponement period ended today.

“However, we have postponed it to another date, until June 30, after taking into account the current pandemic situation in the country,” he said during the virtual PKR President’s special message today.

Saifuddin Nasution said failure to adhere to the directive could cause the party to be subject to legal action under the Emergency Ordinance.

Yesterday, MKN said that PKR can postpone its 2020 Annual National Congress until June 30.

Its director-general, Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir said this was based on the views the party received from the RoS regarding the matter.

PKR National Congress director Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had earlier announced in a statement that the party received a letter from the MKN at 6.21 pm on Friday as well as a verbal notification from the RoS asking that the party’s 15th national congress be postponed.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said that PKR would continue to seek views and advice from the MKN and RoS on the matter.

The party’s national congress began on Friday with the women’s wing meeting, followed by the youth wing yesterday. Both were held via online. — Bernama