Penang Port Commission: Partially submerged ferry not abandoned, to be leased to successful bidders

A Penang ferry is seen partly submerged near the Bagan Dalam Drydock on June 6, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — An old Penang ferry found partially sunken at a dockyard in Bagan Dalam in Butterworth is awaiting the finalisation of its leasing process to successful bidders, said the Penang Port Commission (PPC).

In a statement today, PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng dismissed claims made by several quarters on social media that the retired ferry had been abandoned without proper planning.

“The Penang ferry is deemed no longer suitable as a mode of transport after considering its capability to carry passengers or vehicles now.

“Therefore, leasing the Penang ferry for conversion to a museum is in line with the wish to preserve Penang’s heritage, and it will be placed at the Tanjung City Marina later,” he added.

Tan said several leaks had caused the engine room to take in water and partially sink the ferry, but efforts were being made to pump out the water so that repairs could be made.

That ferry was part of a fleet of the iconic Penang ferry service that was terminated earlier this year to make way for fast boats which were introduced on December 31 last year. — Bernama