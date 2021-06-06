N. Sembilan govt denies viral allegations of selling Covid-19 vaccine through Invest NS

A health worker loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, June 6 — The Negri Sembilan government today denied the allegations that it is selling the Covid-19 vaccine to the people in the state through Invest NS, as viralled on social media.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the Covid-19 vaccine given to the people in the state, through vaccination centres, public hospitals, health clinics as well as private clinics were free.

“I strongly deny the statement issued by Invest NS (formerly known as the Negri Sembilan Investment Centre) as it is untrue and was issued without my knowledge as the Negri Sembilan state executive council member.

“The statement stating that the two-dose vaccine package is priced at RM380 and recipients are required to fill up a Google form as part of a survey, is also baseless,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Veerapan said a total of 486,200 individuals in the state had registered for the Covid-19 vaccine with 79,872 individuals having received the first dose while 56,202 had completed taking the two-dose vaccination, as of last Wednesday. — Bernama