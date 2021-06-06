Anwar: Perikatan govt failed to be accountable, transparent in handling Covid-19 crisis

File picture shows Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaking during the ‘Bicara Tokoh’ programme in Kajang April 10, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration has failed in their duties to be accountable and transparent in their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a special address today in conjunction with PKR’s national congress, Anwar claimed that the PN coalition had failed in their “democratic accountability”, such as failing to provide clear data on the pandemic, not addressing the concerns and needs of the people especially the poor from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“The way they are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic is a mess. Ministers contradicting each other, each other wants to show they have the power, (businesses) close there open here.

“Lockdown for the people, for businesses some can and some cannot (operate), so there is no capability to govern. When the administrators are traitorous administrators they lose their legitimacy to rule, then they are in a mess.

“They want power but they aren’t able to exercise it in an orderly manner. The effect is people then suffer,’’ he said.

Touching on the daily statistics Covid-19 provided by the government, Anwar said he would like to challenge the data presented as he claims they were not in real-time and not in granular detail which is pertinent to show the actual status of the pandemic in the country.

He also stated that while Covid-19 daily cases, mortality rate, and patients in intensive care wards are increasing, the number of daily Covid-19 testing has not.

Anwar again reiterated the need for the federal government to allow for private entities to purchase vaccines on their own volition to speed up the vaccination process in the country.

Anwar also lambasted the government for their supposed lackadaisical attitude in addressing the slow rate of vaccination and their slow reaction to place vaccine orders for the country.

“They can claim that the base issue is vaccination but when you order it late, the people suffer, you order it late, then there will be more death and your answer is ‘that is fate’, yes, it is fate but God has given you this endeavor. Those who are responsible must be responsible, this is what we call democratic accountability,’’ said Anwar.

In his address, Anwar also touched on the importance for PKR members to continue the party’s reform agenda, the struggle for justice and the need to uphold their idealism.

Following the betrayal of several of its lawmakers who defected to form the PN administration, Anwar also reminded party members that politics is not a stepping stone for self-gratification and abuse of power.

The party’s national congress began on June 4 with the women’s wing meeting, followed by the youth wing that was held yesterday, both of which were held virtually.

However, yesterday, the National Security Council (MKN) stated that PKR must postpone its 2020 Annual National Congress until June 30.