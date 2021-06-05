PKR told to postpone tomorrow’s national congress

PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that the latest directive contradicts NSC previous approval letter issued on May 27. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The National Security Council (NSC) has told PKR to postpone its national congress which is due to be held tomorrow virtually to a later date.

PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that the latest directive contradicts NSC previous approval letter issued on May 27.

He said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will address the matter tomorrow morning.

“The NSC’s latest directive is contrary to their letter dated May 27, 2021, in which NSC had no objection to PKR organising its National Congress fully online.

“Keadilan recorded strong protests but had to abide by this directive and the central leadership Council has decided to postpone the party’s National Congress to a date to be announced later.

“Details of this decision will be announced by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow via the party’s Facebook account at 11am on June 6, 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, the party’s wings including Women’s division and Youth held the National Congress and achieved a few conclusions including to stop any form of political cooperation with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ahead of the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Previously, Nik Nazmi stated that 15th National Congress will continue according to schedule on June 4, 5 and 6, however, it will be held entirely online as opposed to a hybrid format announced earlier, says the party’s chief organising secretary cum congress director, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.