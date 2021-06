Workers in PPE suits carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Health Ministry announced another 109 deaths due to Covid-19 making the cumulative fatalities to 3,291 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

In a tweet by the Ministry of Health (MoH), it was stated that three more people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), bringing the total to 886, with 446 of them intubated.

MORE TO COME