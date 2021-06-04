After questions over vaccination centre in Muhyiddin’s Pagoh, CITF says Muar only has two venues

A senior citizen awaits her turn for the Covid-19 vaccination at the Dewan Muafakat Taman Adda Height vaccination centre in Johor, May 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 4 — The Johor Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has today clarified that only two places have been approved by the national body as Covid-19 vaccine centres in Muar, namely the Dewan Maharani multipurpose hall and the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

In a statement, Johor CITF said its state meeting on April 25 had agreed that only the Dewan Maharani multipurpose hall and the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital were approved as vaccine centres.

“The decision is based on the conditions set by the federal CITF, which is that a vaccine centre ... can be operational if it has a target number of vaccination registrations in an area with 8,000 people within a 10km radius.

“However, the district administration through the district health office has also taken the initiative and applied for the opening of a vaccination centre in Pagoh to make the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme a success in the Pagoh parliamentary constituency due to distance and transportation factors.

“Following that, on May 11, the Pagoh multipurpose hall was approved as the second non-health vaccination centre in the Muar district,” said the statement issued today.

The statement explained that the first appointment was set for June 6 and a visit to the coordination site for the opening was held on May 31 involving various departments that are members of the District Disaster Management Committee.

For the vaccine centre in Bukit Gambir, which has been proposed to be opened at the Johor Muafakat Hall in Bukit Gambir, the centre has started operations on June 1 with a total of 45 staff involved from various agencies.

“The opening of Bukit Gambir vaccination centre on the first day has received 150 members of the public for the first injection, while another 408 people will receive their first injection on June 6 and June 8.

“The Johor CITF will continue to work with all stakeholders, including the CITF at the district level chaired by the district officer, to increase vaccination capacity at optimum rates to ensure cluster immunity throughout the state of Johor can be achieved as soon as possible,” said the statement.

The statement added that the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman as well as the Johor government, always work together by prioritising the interests, welfare and health of the people to be guaranteed at all times.