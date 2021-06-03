DBKL: Free Covid-19 screening test for PPR, public housing area residents from Saturday

DBKL in a post on its official Facebook today said the three areas involved are PA Seri Sabah 3A and PA Seri Sabah 3B as well as PA Seri Pulau Pinang, which are all in Cheras and PA Seri Kota in Bandar Tun Razak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Residents in three public housing areas (PA) and people’s housing projects (PPR) supervised by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) have been offered to undergo Covid-19 screening tests for free from Saturday.

DBKL in a post on its official Facebook today said the three areas involved are PA Seri Sabah 3A and PA Seri Sabah 3B as well as PA Seri Pulau Pinang, which are all in Cheras and PA Seri Kota in Bandar Tun Razak.

For PA Seri Sabah 3A, the screening programme starts from June 5 to 12, PA Seri Sabah 3B (June 5 to 14), PA Seri Pulau Pinang (June 5 to 10) and PA Seri Kota (June 5 to 16).

“The screening method is by RTK (Rapid Test Kit Antigen) and is limited to 300 residents a day. Residents in the affected areas are advised to come down early on the relevant date to avoid over-crowding.

“This screening is done voluntarily for those aged two and above. Children need to be accompanied by their guardians,” according to the post.

The programme in collaboration with the Federal Territories Foundation and the Ministry of Federal Territories is part of DBKL’s initiative in helping the government curb Covid-19 and it will be continued in other DBKL-supervised PAs and PPRs as scheduled. — Bernama