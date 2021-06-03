600 disabled in Perlis to receive Covid-19 vaccine soon, says state Health Dept

Dr Mohd Safiee Ismail said staff of the mobile vaccine administering unit would be vaccinating them from house to house as they had difficulty or were unable to go to the vaccination centres (PPV). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, June 3 — The Perlis Health Department targets 600 invalids in the state to receive the Covid-19 vaccine soon.

Its deputy director, Dr Mohd Safiee Ismail said staff of the mobile vaccine administering unit would be vaccinating them from house to house as they had difficulty or were unable to go to the vaccination centres (PPV).

“We are collaborating with the State Social Welfare Department to identify this group and will conduct health checks on them before giving them the vaccine jabs,” he told reporters, here, today.

Dr Mohd Safiee said the mobile PPV had already given 238 senior citizens at five care centres the first dose of the vaccine and they would be taking the second dose next week.

He also said that 33,933 people in Perlis had received the vaccine up to yesterday and the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was expected to be completed by the year-end.

“Perlis will open one more PPV on June 14 at Dewan Warisan, with the daily vaccine recipients increased to 3,000,” he added. — Bernama