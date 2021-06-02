EMCO: KL Social Welfare Dept says no food shortage at Sri Penara Apartment in Cheras

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Kampung Limau in Pantai Dalam after EMCO was imposed on the area, May 23, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Kuala Lumpur Social Welfare Department (JKM) has denied the allegations that residents of the Sri Penara Apartment in Cheras, which is currently placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), are running out of food supply.

Its director Che Samsuzuki Che Noh said food stocks were adequate and the department was constantly monitoring the food supply for the affected residents.

He said each resident representative was provided with a food basket which comprised 10kg of rice, cooking oil, flour, canned sardines and other necessities that could last up to six or seven days.

“I want to stress that the allegations are not true. If there are rising matters, JKM will take immediate action to solve the problem so as to ensure the wellbeing of residents in the area,” he told Bernama during a visit to the apartment here today.

Che Samsuzuki said this in response to allegations that residents of the apartment were running out of food stocks, as reported by a local newspaper.

Meanwhile, Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said residents of the apartment were also allowed to order food via delivery service during the daytime.

However, police would inspect the items first before handing them over to JKM personnel to be delivered to the respective unit, he said.

He added that residents could also seek medical treatments at Dewan Al-Firdaus, while those requiring special attention would be sent to the hospital.

The Sri Penara Apartment in Cheras is placed under the EMCO from May 28 until June 10 following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the locality. — Bernama