Malaysia to help fundraisers channel their fund to Palestinians, says foreign minister

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said focus should now be on providing immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and the reconstruction of Gaza. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in announcing the start of a larger campaign to assist Palestinians in Gaza said the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) will now be opened to more bodies and organisations to help channel their funds.

“Once your fundraising campaigns end, but you are unsure of how to channel your funds to Palestine — we, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are here to help.

“Through our AAKRP, the Ministry will directly transfer your funds to those in need,” he said when launching the Malaysia Red Crescent Society (MRCS)’s fundraising campaign themed Aid for Palestine virtually today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali, MRCS National Chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim and President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society Dr Younis Al Khatib.

The funds collected by MRCS will directly be channelled to Palestinian Red Cresent through AAKRP and Hishammuddin is hopeful that MRCS will succeed in meeting its target, raising RM1 million by the end of this month.

“This is merely the beginning, and I hope more organisations come forward to work with us in the Ministry to channel the funds effectively and safely to Palestine. Today’s effort is not merely symbolic, but it represents our consistent support and Malaysia’s determination to help alleviate the sufferings of our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he said.

He thanked MRCS on behalf of the government and the ministry for contributing a total of US$30,000 (RM123,800) to AAKRP and said that they will match the amount, delivering a total of USD 60,000 to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Hishammuddin stressed that while the ceasefire on May 21, after 11 days of deadly hostilities, represented a crucial step forward in preventing further loss of lives and destruction, focus should now be on providing immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and the reconstruction of Gaza.

“For example, Malaysia stands ready to engage and support any initiatives with our partners to rebuild Gaza’s only Covid-19 testing laboratory,” he said.

Meanwhile, during an online press conference after the event, Hishammuddin reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to work closely with other countries dan stakeholders to resolve the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Hishammuddin said his video call with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry yesterday was part of Malaysia’s efforts to link up with all countries in the region and push for a durable political solution between Palestine and Israel.

“No humanitarian efforts, no matter how noble or big the initiatives are, will solve the issue in political conflict. So, parallel with the humanitarian effort, we also have to start looking at political solution to this,” he said.

Hishammuddin pointed out that he will get the Cabinet’s approval to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on June 18 to represent Malaysia’s voice in finding a long term solution. — Bernama