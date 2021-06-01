Kelantan cops say 37 fined for breaching SOPs at surau, mosque in Pasir Mas

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said police received information regarding the congregational prayer activities at the two locations on May 28. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, June 1 — A total of 37 individuals have been compounded for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the movement control order (MCO) after they were found performing the congregational Isyak prayers at a surau and a mosque in Chetok, Pasir Mas, near here, at about 9pm on Sunday (May 30).

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said when contacted today, police received information regarding the congregational prayer activities at the two locations on Friday (May 28) and a team from the Tok Uban police station was fetched to remind the worshippers to comply with the SOPs set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mohd Nasaruddin said on Sunday, the police detected congregational prayers continued to be held and as a result, nine people were compounded for performing prayers at a surau, while 28 others were fined for performing congregational prayers at a mosque in the area.

Upon checks, those involved, aged between 20 and 70 years old, were also not wearing face masks, he added.

“All of them were compounded for violating Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021,” he said.

“I would like to advise the Pasir Mas community, especially those living in the rural areas, to abide by the SOPs so as not to infect others or be infected,” he said, adding villagers in the area should be vigilant in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak hitting the state. — Bernama