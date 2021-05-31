No NRD counter service during total lockdown, including UTCs, from tomorrow

JPN in a statement today said that customers who have appointments during this period can contact JPN to reschedule the dates. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 31 — There will be no counter service at National Registration Department (JPN) offices nationwide, including at Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs), during the total lockdown period from tomorrow until June 14.

JPN in a statement today said that customers who have appointments during this period can contact JPN to reschedule the dates.

“The public is also advised to use JPN’s online service to apply for the required documents,” the statement said.

JPN also said that exemptions will be given for emergency matters such as for replacement of damaged or lost MyKads for urgent cases like bank matters and medical treatment, and death certificates for the repatriation of the remains of foreigners who died in Malaysia to their country of origin.

Also allowed are for birth certificates (new registration or extraction) for the purpose of medical treatment and a child to a foreigner born in Malaysia for procedures to bring the child back to the country of origin.

For wedding ceremonies at JPN offices and houses of worship, JPN said these are also postponed until the end of the lockdown except for emergency cases that require the ceremony to be held immediately such as the date of the ceremony expiring in six months from the date of application.

If there are inquiries, urgent applications or emergency cases, the public can contact the JPN Operations Room or email queries to [email protected] — Bernama