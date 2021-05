A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A total of 6,824 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded today, marking a second consecutive day of falling new infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a tweet, said that Selangor still maintains the highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 2,111.

This is followed by Kelantan with 695 cases and Sarawak with 654 cases.

MORE TO COME