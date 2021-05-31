MCO 3.0: Sarawak bans interdistrict travel from midnight tonight

It said the tightened restriction is in line with the latest nationwide movement control order (MCO) announced by the Prime Minister’s Office. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 31 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat clarified today that crossing districts — and zones — is barred from midnight.

It said the tightened restriction is in line with the latest nationwide movement control order (MCO) announced by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The decision to add in extra conditions is to streamline the state’s SOPs with the federal’s SOPs,” the secretariat explained.

The SDMC also said the number of people inside a private vehicle is now two instead of three.

It said it will be enforcing the rules in Sarawak based on MCO 1.0 instead of MCO 3.0.

The new rules take effect from June 1 to June 14.

Malaysia is currently in its third MCO following an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide after the recent Hari Raya holidays. The authorities blamed the surge on carelessness and failure to comply with health regulations on wearing masks and keeping to the one-metre physical distance in crowded public places.

Sarawak registered 654 Covid-19 positive cases today, with Kuching district contributing the most with 219, followed by Sibu with 102, Miri 84 and Bintulu 54 cases.

Samarahan recorded 33 cases, Tanjung Manis 27, Kapit and Lubok Antu 17 each,, Betong 15, Mukah 13, Sri Aman 10, Bau and Asajaya woth nine each, Subis, Lundu and Meradong with seven each, Serian 5, Julau and Tatau three each, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Sarikei, Dalat and Pakan with two each, while Beluru, Saratok and Selangau with one each.

Sarawak also recorded 10 deaths today, the highest in a single day, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 294.

All the Covid deaths today had chronic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney failures.

There were 473 recoveries recorded today and all have been discharged from the hospitals, bringing the total number to 38,963 cases.