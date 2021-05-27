More young people testing positive during Malaysia’s Covid-19 third wave, says health minister

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Paya Jaras Tengah, Sungai Buloh May 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Younger people aged between 20 and 40 have been filling up the stat sheets when it comes to positive Covid-19 cases recently, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said there is a 15 per cent increase in cases among young people who are at a critical stage of infection.

“More young people are getting infected during this third wave of infections compared to the second wave.

“In this third wave, a lot of cases are those aged 20 to 40 and this shows that we are finding a lot more sporadic cases or cases that aren’t linked to any clusters,” he said during a press conference today.

“Stages 4 and 5 have also seen an increase in youngsters aged 17 to 20. Stage four individuals have increased by 15 per cent from 5 per cent previously.

“As for those who were asymptomatic, then suddenly have symptoms that are stage 4, please contact your nearest medical facility,” he said.

Dr Adham also said 219 frontliners have been infected by Covid-19 after getting their first vaccine dose, 554 more than 14 days after their second dose and 79 after less than 14 days between jabs.

Yesterday, new daily Covid-19 infections hit another record high in Malaysia, after the Ministry of Health reported 7,478 new cases in the last 24-hour period.

Another 63 deaths were also recorded in the same period, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 2,432 since the start of the pandemic.