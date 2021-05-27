Jelutong market in Penang allowed to reopen this afternoon

Jelutong market will be allowed to operate as normal from 6am onwards tomorrow in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council. — Picture courtesy of MBPP

GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — Jelutong Market that was ordered to close due to several Covid-19 cases since May 17 will be allowed to reopen at 3pm today.

The hawker stalls surrounding the afternoon market can start operations after 3pm today, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) announced in a statement.

The morning market stalls will be allowed to operate as normal from 6am onwards tomorrow in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council.

“The Batu Lanchang Hawker Complex is still closed until the Health Ministry allows it to reopen,” the statement said.

The hawker complex has been closed since May 20 after several hawkers tested positive for Covid-19.

In its statement, MBPP reminded all hawkers and market traders to ensure their customers adhere to the SOPs at all times.

“Individuals with a high-risk status on their MySejahtera app are not allowed into the markets,” it said.