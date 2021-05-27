Communications Ministry to boost efforts to channel vaccination registration information to elderly, Orang Asli and PwD, says minister

The section for Covid-19 vaccination registration via the MySejahtera mobile application is displayed on a mobile phone in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2021. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is stepping up efforts to channel information regarding vaccination registrations, especially in rural areas.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said they would also focus on groups such as the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwD) who are reportedly less skilled in online registration methods.

“Based on an analysis by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), vaccination registrations are still low, especially in the east coast and among rural communities, the elderly, Orang Asli and PwD.

“By taking into consideration the registration issue, the ministry through the Information Department (JAPEN) is gearing up more information and promotion sessions for the public to come forward and register,” he said during an interview with RTM which was broadcast on Berita Perdana tonight.

According to him, since March 30 till yesterday, 24,664 Covid-19 vaccination registrations were successfully carried out through the Info on Wheels (IOW) programme organised by the ministry.

During the interview, Saifuddin also praised the country’s frontliners, especially the medical community, who are directly involved in the fight against Covid-19.

“I myself have had the experience of being infected by Covid-19, so I know this isn’t something to take lightly because we are struggling with life and death.

“I am considered lucky so we should be considerate and grateful to health frontliners so we should help lessen their burden,” he added.

Saifuddin had previously been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital for 16 days due to Covid-19 and is now undergoing lung rehabilitation. — Bernama