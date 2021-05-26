Syed Saddiq says meeting cops again, this time for tweet about Tajuddin unmasked under face shield

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to the press during a press conference at the Dang Wangi LRT station in Kuala Lumpur, January 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman tonight said he has been asked to meet the police once more tomorrow.

He said the police want to record his statement about his remarks on Twitter yesterday in connection to Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman prior to his termination as Prasarana chairman.

“Once again I am called by PDRM. This time about this tweet. Was just told I have to be present tomorrow at the police station to record my statement. Please do not confiscate my phone again,” Syed Saddiq tweeted.

In a separate WhatsApp message to reporters, he said he has been asked to present himself at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters tomorrow at 12.30pm.

Syed Saddiq said the police had told him that the investigation tomorrow would be over his tweet yesterday questioning if action would be taken against Tajuddin for failing to wear a face mask in public as required for everyone in crowded places.

“Let’s see whether the government will impose punishment on the Prasarana chairman or not. I think we already know the outcome,” the former youth and sports minister posted on Twitter yesterday.

Syed Saddiq, who is the co-founder of new political party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), had highlighted that everyone is aware that not wearing a face mask, even with a face shield on, is an offence.