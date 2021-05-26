Shah Alam police deny issuing fine for travel before 8am

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said a video of a policeman having a conversation with an individual in a car at a roadblock at Jalan Persiaran Anggerik Eria, Section 31, Shah Alam has been circulating on several social media sites since this morning. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, May 26 — Shah Alam police have denied issuing a compound to an individual for driving a car before 8am, as news of it went viral on social media today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said a video of a policeman having a conversation with an individual in a car at a roadblock at Jalan Persiaran Anggerik Eria, Section 31, Shah Alam has been circulating on several social media sites since this morning.

He said in the video, the policeman asked the man about his authorisation letter and reason for travelling.

“The policeman also explained about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the movement control order but did not issue any compound to the driver.

“We would like to stress that there is no SOP stating that vehicles are not allowed to be on the road before 8am and after 8pm,” he said in a statement, today.

In another development, Baharuddin said, a total of 78 summonses for various traffic offences were issued in the operation from 7am to 9.30am.

“A compound was also issued to a private vehicle carrying passengers exceeding the permitted capacity,” he added. — Bernama