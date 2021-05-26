Online petition declares ‘victory’ after MOF sacks Tajuddin from Prasarana

An online petition demanding Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman resign as Prasarana chairman declared ‘victory’ after news reports confirmed the Finance Ministry’s termination of the Umno politician. — Screencap taken from Change.org

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — An online petition demanding Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman resign as Prasarana chairman declared “victory” in less than an hour after news reports confirmed the Finance Ministry’s termination of the Umno politician from the public transport firm.

The online petition on the website Change.org was titled “#LetakJawatanTajuddin”, a phrase which means “Step Down, Tajuddin” in English.

In an update posted slightly past 8pm, the Change.org user “Hentikan Double Standard” posted a brief message to mark the end of the signature drive for the petition: “Victory! TAJUDDIN TELAH DIPECAT!!!”. Dipecat is the Bahasa Malaysia word for sacked or fired.

The petition started at about 7pm yesterday and closed tonight at just after 8pm, with a final count of 139,747 signatures collected.

The petition had hit the milestone of 100,000 signatures shortly after 4pm, about 21 hours after kicking off.

The numbers continued to climb to more than 107,200 signatures as of 5pm. By 7pm, it has collected 127,000 names and ballooned to more than 137,000 by 7.30pm.

Even as news started pouring in after 7.30pm of Tajuddin’s sacking by the Finance Ministry from the ministry-owned company Prasarana, signatures to the online petition had continued to pour in by the minute.

