FT minister: KL to roll out mobile Covid-19 vaccination centres, targeted testing for at-risk groups

The Federal Territories minister said discussions on the initiative were ongoing with relevant parties including National Covid-19 Immunisation programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Mobile Covid-19 vaccination centres as well as targeted screening to combat community infections will be introduced in the city, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Federal Territories minister said discussions on the initiative were ongoing with relevant parties including National Covid-19 Immunisation programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Annuar said his ministry has also prepared three MyMedic Trucks to act as the mobile vaccination centres, with four more being fitted for the purpose.

“We agree and welcome the plan to target a period of five months until October (for the vaccination), we hope Kuala Lumpur residents will be vaccinated all at once.

“In this regard, initiatives to accelerate and diversify the programme will be done with mobile vaccine trucks providing vaccine injection services from one location to another on a scheduled basis,” he said in a press conference today.

According to Annuar, initial data showed there were over 60 potential locations to be targeted and sorted into zones.

On a related matter, Annuar said Kuala Lumpur will also start to screen at least 20,000 from among elderly residents and at-risk communities to detect infections among the city’s residents.

He said that starting June 1, his ministry, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, and the Ministry of Health will open free RTK antigen testing for residents with the support and contribution via private sectors.

“The process of giving the opportunity to test RTK antigen is done by a certified doctor together with volunteers.

“Our main focus is vulnerable groups especially among the elderly,” he said.

These two are among seven new initiatives under the Wilayah Cakna 5.0 announced by Annuar today.

The capital city is among places in the country experiencing persistently high Covid-19 cases daily, with another 604 reported today.