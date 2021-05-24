JKJAV: Poster claiming AstraZeneca jab open to those under 60 tomorrow fake

A man receives the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) has debunked an online poster announcing that registration for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be open to those under age 60 tomorrow.

The second round of AztraZeneca opt-in is currently available only to senior citizens above 60 until Wesak Day, which falls on May 26.

“Hi. This is a fake poster. It did not come from us,” the committee tweeted on its official handle @JKJAVMY, and shared its official poster about the registration.

It was responding to a Twitter user who had tagged it on the social media platform earlier this evening about a similar poster announcing that those aged 18-60 would be able to register for the British brand of the Covid-19 vaccine from 6pm May 25.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin said last Friday that the second round opt-in will be open to those under age 60 on May 27 if there were still slots available once registration for seniors closed on May 26.

The AstraZeneca vaccine opt-in was first made available to the public on May 2, but was limited at that time to residents in the Klang Valley.

Registration for its 268,800 slots opened at noon on May 2 and were fully snapped up within four hours.

The second round of the opt-in will have 1.24 million doses available. It is open to senior citizens in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

However, the response this second round has been slower.

Checks of the appointment slots on the www.vaksincovid.gov.my website as at the time of writing showed many still available.

The vaccination dates are scheduled to be administered from June 7 to July 27 for the first dose, with the second shot to be given some 12 weeks later.