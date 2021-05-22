EMCO: Do not panic, supply of goods adequate, Perak Domestic Trade Ministry tells consumers

Members of the public queue up to shop for groceries at a local supermarket in Ipoh May 21, 2021 ahead of the EMCO within four Perak mukim. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 22 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in Perak has advised consumers to remain calm and not to panic as the supply of essential foodstuff is sufficient during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

KPDNHEP in a statement issued today said this followed the announcement of EMCO being implemented in four sub-districts in Perak effective today until June 4.

“Perak KPDNHEP gives its assurance that the supply of essential items is stable and sufficient to meet demand.

“Retail premises such as wet markets, supermarkets, groceries , restaurants and food shops are still allowed to operate according the stipulated hours of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” the statement said.

The statement also advised the people to only go out when necessary for essential goods and avoid overbuying foodstuff.

“Consumers are also reminded to also purchase items and food online during EMCO,” the statement said. ― Bernama