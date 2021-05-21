Statistics Dept: Malaysia’s Consumer Price Index up 4.7pc to 123.1 last month

The CPI for April was also 1.7 per cent higher than in March 2021 when it was recorded at 122.9. In comparison, the March 2020 CPI was at 120.9. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.7 per cent in April 2021 to 123.1 compared to 117.6 for the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today.

The CPI for April was also 1.7 per cent higher than in March 2021 when it was recorded at 122.9. In comparison, the March 2020 CPI was at 120.9.

The DoSM said this has been a positive increase for two consecutive months since February 2021.

The department found the latest increase in the overall index was driven mainly by transport (27.0 per cent).

This was followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.1 per cent); food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.9 per cent); furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance (1.6 per cent); and miscellaneous goods and services (1.2 per cent).

The DoSM also found that the CPI for January to April 2021 increased 1.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.2 per cent as compared to March 2021.

“The increase was attributed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.3 per cent); furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (0.3 per cent); recreation services and culture (0.2 per cent); restaurants and hotels (0.2 per cent); education (0.2 per cent); transport (0.1 per cent) and miscellaneous goods and services (0.1 per cent),” it said in a statement.

Non-fuel CPI also saw a 1.7 per cent increase last month to 113.8 compared to 111.9 for the same month in 2020.

According to DoSM, this covers all goods and services except Unleaded Petrol RON95, Unleaded Petrol RON97 and Diesel.

The department also reported that the core index rose 0.7 per cent last month compared to April 2020.

The department added that the core index excludes most volatile items of fresh food as well as administered prices of goods and services.

“Among the major groups which influenced the increase were furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (1.6 per cent); miscellaneous goods and services (1.2 per cent); recreation services and culture (0.7 per cent); transport (0.6 per cent); health (0.5 per cent); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.4 per cent); restaurant and hotel (0.2 per cent) and education (0.2 per cent),” DOSM said.

In a state comparison, six states surpassed the national CPI rate of 4.7 per cent in April 2021 compared to the same month in 2020. They are: Terengganu (6.3 per cent), Kelantan (5.7 per cent), Pahang (5.6 per cent), Kedah and Perlis (5.1 per cent), Negri Sembilan (5.0 per cent) and Johor (4.9 per cent).

“All states registered an increase in the index of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“The highest increase was recorded by pahang at 2.2 per cent.

“This was followed by Terengganu (2.8 per cent), Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya (2.6 per cent), Kelantan (2.6 per cent) and Johor (2.1 per cent),” DOSM said.