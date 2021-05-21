Mercy Malaysia channels RM500,000 in aid to Gaza

A Palestinian man walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 13, 2021. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Mercy Malaysia has channelled emergency and medical aid worth RM500,000 to Palestinians after the Israeli Zionist regime’s attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque early this month.

Mercy Malaysia president Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Mohd Perdaus, in a statement today, said the first phase of aid comprised medical supplies and surgical equipment (including intensive care).

“The aid was channelled to the Palestinian Health Ministry and will be distributed to 33 affected hospitals in Gaza,” he said.

Mercy Malaysia has also begun distributing food aid and household supplies to 100 out of 1,200 families, in addition to kitchen utensils, pillows, blankets and washing machines to 50 other families. These families are among the 72,000 families affected by the Israeli attacks.

Among other works being carried out in the first phase of the aid were providing emergency shelters in Gaza and East Jerusalem, continuing the clean water supply programme and psychosocial support programme, especially for trauma victims.

The second aid shipment is still en route due to a blockade at the Rafah border (Gaza entry point), he added.

Mercy Malaysia has extended assistance to Palestine since the Gaza War (2008-2009), in both wartime and peacetime.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmad Faizal said Mercy Malaysia viewed the ceasefire in Gaza today as a positive development that can allow humanitarian aid to flow into the conflict region.

The ceasefire will deescalate tensions in the Middle East and prevent more civilians from being killed, he said.

The Israel Security Cabinet yesterday voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip and accepted the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The Egypt-brokered ceasefire took effect at 2am today (2300GMT yesterday), 11 days after Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10. — Bernama