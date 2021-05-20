Neelofa, husband pay RM15,000 in bail after pleading not guilty for breaching Covid-19 SOPs during Nilai carpet shopping

The couple pleaded not guilty today for violating Covid-19 SOPs while shopping for carpets in Nilai earlier this month. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Celebrity couple Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail have pleaded not guilty today for violating Covid-19 SOPs while shopping for carpets in Nilai on May 2 amid the movement control order (MCO).

According to the Malaysia Gazette, the 32-year-old entrepreneur was charged with failing to scan her details via the MySejahtera application, or manually registering her details, before entering the premises, paying a bail of RM 5,000.

Her husband, televangelist Muhammad Haris Muhammad Ismail, 26, also known as PU Riz, was charged with the same offence, and an additional one for not wearing face mask, payinga bail of RM 5,000 for each offence.

The case management is set for June 4.

They were charged under Rule 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (conditional movement order) 2021.

Offenders can be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than six months, or both for each charge upon conviction.

The couple had their statements taken at the Nilai police headquarters on May 4, after pictures and a video of them at a carpet shop went viral on social media.

On April 27, Neelofa was issued a compound for failing to practise physical distancing during her recent wedding ceremony and for breaching interstate travel regulations by taking part in activities not permitted by police