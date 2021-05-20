Govt to monitor Palestinian aid collection activities, facilitate humanitarian efforts, says law minister

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliment and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan also said that the government has agreed to be a facilitator for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who want to conduct humanitarian missions to help the Palestinians. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 20 — The federal government will monitor the collection of funds to help Palestinians who have been affected by the recent Israeli airstrikes besides encouraging such noble efforts as it represents Malaysians’ goodwill even as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliment and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan also said that the government has agreed to be a facilitator for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who want to conduct humanitarian missions to help the Palestinians.

He said in the previous Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin decided that the federal government acknowledges the role played by NGOs.

“This is in line with government policy, we oppose the Zionist regime that are committing various atrocities in Palestine. The federal government will always be with the NGOs and will help in whatever way possible, including legal channels.

“Therefore, the government has decided to be a faciliator, especially in humanitarian missions in Palestine through the building of roads, schools, mosques and such that have been done previously,” he told reporters here today.

He was asked if there were NGOs taking advantage of the situation, including by collecting donations on behalf of the Palestinian cause.

“We believe these NGOs are registered, in fact, there are NGOs under foundations and registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS). What is being done is based on humanitarian reasons and a spirit of brotherhood among Malaysians,” he added. — Bernama