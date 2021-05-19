Woman falls to her death from fourth floor of PJ shopping mall

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said initial investigations suggest that the victim may have fallen from the fourth floor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A 33-year-old woman fell to her death from the fourth floor of the 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Bandar Utama this afternoon.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said initial investigations suggest that the victim may have fallen from the fourth floor.

“Around 12.45pm we received a call alerting us that a dead body was found at the ground floor of a shopping mall in Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

“Early investigations showed the victim was a 33-year-old who is suspected to have fallen from the fourth floor.

“Her remains have been taken to University Malaya Medical centre where a post-mortem will be conducted,” he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

1 Utama Shopping Centre took to their Facebook page and confirmed the incident.

The mall management said their emergency response team attended to the victim until police arrived.

“We would like to end this announcement by sharing that anyone suffering from mental health issues can call Talian Kasih at 15999 or reach out to Befrienders at 03-76272929. Be kind and mindful today and everyday,” they said.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]