‘No Raya home visits’ rule: Health minister expresses concern over reports families met at malls

A view of the Raya decoration in KLCC April 25, 2021. Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that gatherings at shopping malls, due to restriction of visiting activities during Aidilftri, was very risky. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is concerned about the possibility of family gatherings taking place at shopping complexes during the Aidilfitri celebrations this year, as these activities could trigger a crisis in the transmission of Covid-19.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, expressing concern at the possibility, said that gatherings at shopping malls, due to restriction of visiting activities during Aidilftri, was very risky.

He said that this was because Covid-19 cases in the country have increased dramatically in the last two weeks, involving religious centres and focal points, where clusters could be triggered.

Dr Adham said this in a virtual joint press conference on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today. — Bernama

