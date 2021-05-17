King, Queen perform hajat prayer for Palestinians

The King performing the hajat prayer at the main surau of Istana Negara, May 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today performed the salatul hajat (prayer of need) for the safety of the Palestinian people.

Their Majesties arrived at the main surau of Istana Negara at 7.30pm, accompanied by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

The prayer which began after the congregational Maghrib prayer and led by Istana Negara assistant religious officer Mohd Zuhairee Mohd Yatim, was joined by about 40 worshippers comprising officials and staff of the royal family.

The prayer was conducted in full compliance with the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) as set by the National Security Council, which included wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance while praying.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah ordered mosques and surau nationwide, as well as those at home, to hold the salatul hajat and offer supplications to seek Allah’s mercy to protect the Palestinians from the evil intentions of the Israeli regime. — Bernama