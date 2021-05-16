Melaka police: Kampung Lubok Redan EMCO covers 531 people

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ALOR GAJAH, May 16 — Kampung Lubok Redan in Masjid Tanah that has been placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from midnight last night to May 29 encompasses 531 people in 151 houses, according to the police.

Alor Gajah District Police chief Supt Arshad Abu advised the residents and users of the main road in the Lubok Redan area to comply with the directives of the authorities.

He said a 24-hour operations room has been set up in the Kampung Ujong Padang community hall and personnel of various departments and agencies have been stationed there to channel any form of aid if necessary.

He also said that eight rat trails which are used as alternative routes by the people to get in and out of the village were being monitored to prevent movement during the EMCO.

A check by Bernama found a barbed-wire barricade across the main road to the village. The roadblock was manned by the police, military and Volunteer Department (Rela) personnel.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the EMCO two days ago in an effort to prevent any spread of Covid-19 to the community outside the village. — Bernama