Covid-19: Active clusters in Sarawak unchanged at 82, Asajaya reverts to green zone

No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, May 15 — No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, making the total number of active clusters remain unchanged at 82, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 82 clusters, eight clusters recorded a total of 146 new positive cases.

“The cluster that reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases was the Beladin Cluster in Pusa (13), followed by Jalan Stadium Negeri Cluster in Kuching (9), Long Jegan Cluster in Beluru (5), Tanjung Kibong Cluster in Sibu (3), Emperan Cluster in Selangau (3), Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman (1), Penurin Cluster in Betong (1) and Nanga Skrang Cluster in Sri Aman (1),” said SDMC in a statement today.

SDMC also announced the end of Jepak Cluster in Bintulu.

Meanwhile, Asajaya district has reverted to a green zone after not recording any new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of green zones to three. The other two are Kabong and Telang Usan.

Red zones in the state are Tatau, Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Bau, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 6,691.

Julau is the sole orange zone with 23 cases. The nine yellow zones are Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Simunjan, Marudi, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, and Limbang with a total of 42 cases.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

On a separate note, the police have issued a total of 15 compound notices with seven in Kuching, Bintulu (6), Simunjan (1) and Miri (1) for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) such as not wearing face mask (7), caught outside without a reasonable purpose past 10pm (4), no physical distancing (2), premise operating over the allowed hours (1) and inter-zone travel without permit (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the movement control order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date is 6,524.”

The Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued 18 compounds under Betong District Council (5), Padawan Municipal Council (3), Kapit District Council (3), Sibu Municipal Council (2), Serian District Council (2), Kuching South City Council (2) and Sarikei District Council (1).

The offences were not updating customer log book or incomplete details (9), not wearing face mask (5), not registering with MySejahtera or customer log book (2), thermometer not functioning (1) and no physical distancing (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since February 1 until now to 498. — Borneo Post Online