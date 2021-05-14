Kepala Batas restaurant fined RM20,000 for flouting SOPs on first day of Raya

A user scans a QR code via the My Sejahtera app at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEBERANG PERAI, May 14 — The owner of a famous ikan bakar restaurant in Kepala Batas was issued a RM20,000 fine for failing to comply with movement control order (MCO) SOPs on the first day of Raya yesterday, said the Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

He said the owner of Petak Pakdin Kepala Batas, who is in his 40s, failed to monitor and ensure his customers adhered to the SOPs in the premises.

“There were a total of 10 customers in the premises who failed to comply with MCO SOPs by not scanning the MySejahtera QR code and not practising physical distance so they were each issued a fine of RM4,000,” he said.

He said they were among the 18 individuals who were issued fines for flouting MCO SOPs during Op Covid-19 yesterday.

He said the police continued to man 12 roadblocks in that district and that there are 30 task force teams to conduct checks on SOPs during the festive season.

“We stopped two men, in their 60s, at the Jalan Sungai Nyior roadblock for trying to cross the state border without any official documentation,” he said, adding that both men were from Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Additionally, another five men were issued fines for gathering in a group at Bagan Awam in Butterworth at around 12.30am.

“They were found to be sitting in a group without any physical distancing,” he said.

He said all of those who were caught flouting the SOPs were issued fines and advised the public to adhere to the SOPs at all times.



