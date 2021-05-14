Covid-19 One-Stop Centre at Dewan Masyarakat in Kuching conducts over 3,700 swab tests

The Covid-19 One-Stop Centre (COSC) in Kuching has conducted over 3,700 swab tests. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 14 ― Over 3,700 individuals took their swab tests at the Covid-19 One-Stop Centre (COSC) at the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) Dewan Masyarakat as of Wednesday (May 12).

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said another 2,178 individuals had their swab tests taken by the COSC mobile team.

“The COSC’s assessment centre recorded a total of 103 cases as at May 12,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said 1,286 individuals have been issued with quarantine orders through the COSC.

Of these, he said 335 cases had been granted a release order.

He added two other individuals had settled their respective compound notices for flouting standard operating procedures (SOP) to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Set up early this month, the COSC is a pilot centre in the state, which brings together both state and federal agencies to fight the pandemic.

The COSC comprises drive through screening, Covid-19 assessment centre, contact tracing, enforcement, transportation hub, and hotline services.

It aims to ensure efficient and effective management of the Covid-19 situation by offering various services at one venue.

A total of 20 state and federal agencies with 144 personnel are involved to ensure the smooth running of the COSC.

The agencies include the Kuching Resident’s Office, Ministry of Health, Civil Defence Department, Royal Malaysia Police, MBKS, and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

The public can call the hotline on 082-597539 or 082-597790.

The hotline service is available from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to noon on weekends and public holidays. ― Borneo Post