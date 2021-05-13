Police request to expedite purchase of body cameras

SUBANG JAYA, May 13 — The Royal Malaysia Police has requested the Home Ministry (KDN) to expedite the tender offer process for the procurement of body cameras for the use of police personnel in the field.

Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said his department had received positive feedback from the ministry on this matter.

“Hopefully, it can be implemented by the end of May or in June,” he told reporters after visiting the roadblock at the Subang toll plaza here, today.

He said the tenders would then go through an evaluation process by a technical committee before being selected by the Tender Procurement Board at KDN to issue a letter of acceptance to the selected firm.

The government had previously approved an allocation of RM30 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan to purchase body cameras for the use of police personnel.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this was to protect police personnel from being slandered by criminals or irresponsible parties.

In the meantime, Mazlan said there were a sufficient number of tents and clinical equipment for the welfare and comfort of personnel working in the field during the Movement Control Order from May 12 to June 7. — Bernama