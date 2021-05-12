Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rocket to 4,765 including over 2,000 in Selangor alone

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The Health Ministry recorded 4,765 new Covid-19 cases today, a sharp jump from recent days.

Selangor remains at the top as the state with the most infections at 2,082 cases, followed by KL Federal Territory with 540 cases, and Sarawak with 405 cases.

The state with the fewest infections in Malaysia was Perlis with one case, followed by Putrajaya Federal Territory with four cases, and Labuan Federal Territory with six cases.

Yesterday saw 2,848 cases nationwide, while Monday saw 3,454 cases, and Sunday saw 3,211 cases.

On Saturday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Putrajaya has detected two Covid-19 variants from the United Kingdom and South Africa, and two variants of interest from Nigeria and India.

