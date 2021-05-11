On Umno’s 75th anniversary, party vice-president says a house divided will not stand

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that any element of sectarianism or inclination towards a particular figure or group will not strengthen the party. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — In a statement to mark Umno’s 75th anniversary today, the party’s vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has called on its members to unite if they want to return to power.

Khaled said that any element of sectarianism or inclination towards a particular figure or group will not strengthen the party.

He said that failing to address the matter will only serve to erode the soul, position and strength of Umno.

“We must realise, times have changed. Winning the hearts and confidence of voters is not an easy task.

“They have very complex instincts, interests and thoughts. A party that is divided, quarrelling on its own and not cohesive will kill the voters’ confidence in the party,” he said in a statement.

Citing the outcome of the 2018 general election (GE14), Khaled said the party must be more united than ever before because it had still lost at the polls despite being in power.

“If we are not united, then we will definitely not be able to win in the next general election,” he said.

He also pointed out a split among the main parties in the coalition, namely PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was the main reason why Pakatan Harapan (PH) was overthrown.

“Because of the division, a government formed with a strong mandate from the people can be overthrown. The internal rupture is like a cancer that will eventually kill,” he said.

He said that Umno and all its segments must reconnect.

“In the next election, we must have only one team, which is the Umno team. Not teams that represent all clusters.

“Thinking about the fate of Umno, I am very worried. Many are too selfish and not concerned about the party,” he said.

“Umno must come back to lead this country for the sake of our oath for the struggle of religion, race and country,” he added.