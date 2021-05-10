PM: All learning centres must close under new MCO but childcare centres, kindergartens can stay open

All educational institutions must close under the new movement control order (MCO) starting May 12, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said all educational institutions must close under the new movement control order (MCO) starting May 12, he announced today.

In a statement, he said exceptions would be given to students sitting for international examinations.

“Childcare centres, nurseries and kindergartens are allowed to operate according to stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to aid parents who are working as well as guardians,” he added.

