Golfing in Selangor, KL during MCO 3.0 might be cancelled again less than 24 hours after getting green light

People are seen playing golf at the Seri Selangor Golf Club in Petaling Jaya February 13, 2021. ― File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — All golfing activities in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur may be cancelled again barely 12 hours after the go-ahead was given while movement control order (MCO) 3.0 is in effect.

According to sources, the move comes amid backlash that golfing only benefits a few, most notably the elite.

Its detractors also do not view golf as a necessary activity in light of the mounting Covid-19 cases in both Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

On Tuesday, the government announced that a third MCO would be enforced in the six Selangor districts of Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang from May 6 until 17.

A day later, the government announced the MCO would also be enforced in Kuala Lumpur from May 7 until 18, after its perplexing omission from the partial lockdown imposed on all the Selangor districts surrounding it.

Following that, golf activities were initially suspended by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) in accordance with the government's decree.

The Sports Ministry then announced via a Facebook post last night that non-physical sports and recreational activities are now allowed under MCO 3.0, so long they are carried out in open areas and physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres is observed.

It added this new ruling came into effect today, but that all activities would be subject to current movement control regulations.

MGA is expected to put out a statement to clarify the situation later today.

Yesterday, Malaysia registered 4,498 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths from the virus in the previous 24-hour period.

Selangor topped the list with 1,424 new cases, while Kuala Lumpur was third highest after Sarawak with 436 cases.