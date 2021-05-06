Youth and Sports Ministry: Gyms, sports and recreational centres in MCO districts must close from tomorrow

Gyms and other sporting facilities in districts under the movement control order (MCO) must temporarily suspend operations starting tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Effective tomorrow, gyms and other sporting facilities in districts under the movement control order (MCO) must temporarily suspend operations, the Youth and Sports Ministry announced today.

In a statement, the ministry said this was decided at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chaired yesterday.

It said that the order covers commercial operators, public facilities and open areas.

MORE TO COME