Report: GE15 should not be held until 2023, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured in front of the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the 15th general election (GE15) should not be held this year and must wait for the end of the current Parliament term in 2023.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia quoted Dr Mahathir as saying this was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as another wave of infections may take place if an election is held.

He cited the spike in Covid-19 cases following the Sabah state election held September last year.

“I think if we want to have an election amid the Covid-19 situation, we have to monitor the development (of the outbreak) first.

“That’s why even after the emergency order is lifted, we cannot have an election. We have to wait until 2023,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Mahathir also warned that the nation has to be vigilant as there are currently a number of dangerous Covid-19 variants in the world.

Previously, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged that the election will be held after the government has fended off the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Muhyiddin did not give an exact timeline, he had said that an independent special committee will be formed during the nationwide Emergency, to determine when the pandemic has ended.