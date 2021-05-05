High Court orders Jho Low’s alleged associate Casey Tang to pay RM6.8m in income tax

The High Court ordered Casey Tang Keng Chee, who is alleged to be an associate of Jho Low, to pay RM6,779,852.36 in income tax to the Malaysian government. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The High Court here has ordered Casey Tang Keng Chee, who is alleged to be an associate of wanted businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, to pay RM6,779,852.36 in income tax to the Malaysian Government after he failed to enter appearance in a suit filed by the government through the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

The order was issued by Deputy Registrar Maslinda Selamat on April 21, after a default judgment was filed by the IRB on behalf of the government as the plaintiff.

Checks with the court’s e-filing system (e-filing) revealed that Tang, 56, who is a former executive director of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was also ordered to pay interest of five per cent per annum from the date of judgment until realisation, as well as RM2,000 in costs to the government.

The Malaysian government had filed a writ of summons and a statement of claim through the IRB against Tang as the defendant on December 4, 2020.

Yesterday, the High Court here ordered another known associate of Jho Low, Eric Tan Kim Loong, to pay RM67,996,891.87 in income tax to the Malaysian Government after failing to appear in a suit filed through the IRB.

On February 18, former 1MDB lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan was also ordered by the High Court here to pay income tax arrears amounting to RM2,496,133.05 after the government obtained a default judgment against her. — Bernama